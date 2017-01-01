If you were to base the average hunter success off of my Facebook feed this fall, you’d most likely assume… more
Scouting for Late-Season Successby Tony J. Peterson
Bowhunting in Texas Provides Off-Season Funby Tony J. Peterson
As bowhunters, we’re enamored with the tough hunts. If it doesn’t nearly kill you to get close to an animal,… more
Which Type of Deer Calling Works Best?by Matt Palmquist
Question: I have tried to call-in whitetails with little success. What calls works best, and when should I use them… more
Last-Minute Whitetail Tricksby Tony J. Peterson
The problem with a lot of the get-rich-quick products in the whitetail market is that we use them at the… more
Treestand Concealmentby C. J. Winand
You can easily make the argument that within the last few decades, the biggest advances within the bowhunting community are… more
Ditch These Disastersby Mark Kayser
Don’t bet on being unsinkable during whitetail season. That attitude didn’t work too well for the Titanic 104 years ago,… more
5 Strategies for Aggressive Whitetail Huntingby Tony J. Peterson
The typical rut-hunting strategy for most whitetailers is to find a pinch point or a funnel and then plant their… more
A Recipe for Rut Success: Good Ground and Good Freedomby Tony J. Peterson
When Chuck Smock invited me on a Cabela’s deer hunt, I declined. The reason, I told him, was that my schedule… more
What Ozonics Can Do for You Todayby Mike Carney
What would you pay to have a second chance at all the biggest bucks that winded you over the last… more
Use Familiarity to Your Advantageby M.R. James
The horny eight-pointer had one thing on his mind. But the object of his rut-driven lust — a skittish, tail-tucked… more
Real-World Bowhunting Adviceby Tony J. Peterson
We have a weird situation going on in the bowhunting industry that involves the one-percenters disseminating information to 99-percent of… more
Top Holiday Gifts for the Diehard Bowhunterby Drew Pellman
What does your favorite bowhunter need the most? A new ground or trail camera, maybe? Or maybe even some new… more
How Deer Repellent Can Be Used to Your Advantageby C. J. Winand
As hunters, we’re always looking for an easy and more efficient way to harvest deer. How can a hunter overcome… more
6 Toughest Big-Game Archery Adventuresby Fred Eichler
In my July 2016 column, I touched on some challenging hunts, and since then I’ve had quite a few people… more
13 New Arrow Options for Whitetailsby Tony J. Peterson
Although Dwight Schuh had been kind enough to offer me a few assignments throughout his years as this magazine’s Editor, it… more
Quick Fixes for Over-Shooting, or Losing Your Shot Focusby Joe Bell
The psychology that goes along with shooting a bow well is oftentimes interesting. I don’t know about you, but in… more
Bowhunting: Passion, Obsession or Addiction?by Randy Ulmer
Bowhunter Magazine is turning 45 years old! My, how time flies! I began bowhunting not long after this magazine’s inception,… more
10 Essentials for DIY Game Processingby Tony J. Peterson
In my household, venison is the number-one source of protein. We mix in plenty of other wild critters, of course,… more
Decoys for All Bowhunting Situationsby Tony J. Peterson | SPONSORED STORY
For a few days I had watched what seemed like random deer activity as bucks chased does through a patch… more
The New Nikon Arrow ID 7000 VR Rangefinderby Mike Carney | SPONSORED STORY
As your chest heaves with heavy breaths from sprinting to the treeline to intercept the gigantic moose, he suddenly appears… more