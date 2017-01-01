It seems like I waited a lifetime to hunt. It’s not that I wasn’t around hunting, because I was. My… more
Born on the Mountainby Anna Vorisek
Is a Quiver Hurting Your Bow Balance?by Joe Bell
I’m a stickler for archery detail, and one area I’ve spent a great deal of time in is analyzing the… more
Ask Bowhunter: How to Stay Warm While Hunting?by Tony J. Peterson
Question: I love late-season bowhunting, but I hate the cold. Do you have any advice for how to stay warm… more
Don’t Sleep on Canadian Whitetailsby Brian Fortenbaugh
The more I thought about it, the weirder it seemed. In my 15 years as assistant editor of this magazine,… more
A Special Bear-Hunting Adventureby Fred Eichler
Some hunts just go down in my memory bank as super special. Oftentimes it’s just a small thing that elevates… more
Favorite Hunt? There’s Plenty to Choose From.by Dwight Schuh
“You guys are crazy,” bush pilot Van Hartley growled as Roger Iveson and I unloaded the last of our gear… more
Scouting for Late-Season Successby Tony J. Peterson
If you were to base the average hunter success off of my Facebook feed this fall, you’d most likely assume… more
Bowhunting in Texas Provides Off-Season Funby Tony J. Peterson
As bowhunters, we’re enamored with the tough hunts. If it doesn’t nearly kill you to get close to an animal,… more
Which Type of Deer Calling Works Best?by Matt Palmquist
Question: I have tried to call-in whitetails with little success. What calls works best, and when should I use them… more
Last-Minute Whitetail Tricksby Tony J. Peterson
The problem with a lot of the get-rich-quick products in the whitetail market is that we use them at the… more
Treestand Concealmentby C. J. Winand
You can easily make the argument that within the last few decades, the biggest advances within the bowhunting community are… more
Ditch These Disastersby Mark Kayser
Don’t bet on being unsinkable during whitetail season. That attitude didn’t work too well for the Titanic 104 years ago,… more
5 Strategies for Aggressive Whitetail Huntingby Tony J. Peterson
The typical rut-hunting strategy for most whitetailers is to find a pinch point or a funnel and then plant their… more
A Recipe for Rut Success: Good Ground and Good Freedomby Tony J. Peterson
When Chuck Smock invited me on a Cabela’s deer hunt, I declined. The reason, I told him, was that my schedule… more
What Ozonics Can Do for You Todayby Mike Carney
What would you pay to have a second chance at all the biggest bucks that winded you over the last… more
Use Familiarity to Your Advantageby M.R. James
The horny eight-pointer had one thing on his mind. But the object of his rut-driven lust — a skittish, tail-tucked… more
Real-World Bowhunting Adviceby Tony J. Peterson
We have a weird situation going on in the bowhunting industry that involves the one-percenters disseminating information to 99-percent of… more
Top Holiday Gifts for the Diehard Bowhunterby Drew Pellman
What does your favorite bowhunter need the most? A new ground or trail camera, maybe? Or maybe even some new… more
How Deer Repellent Can Be Used to Your Advantageby C. J. Winand
As hunters, we’re always looking for an easy and more efficient way to harvest deer. How can a hunter overcome… more
6 Toughest Big-Game Archery Adventuresby Fred Eichler
In my July 2016 column, I touched on some challenging hunts, and since then I’ve had quite a few people… more